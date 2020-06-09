





According to reports Enukeme who was also a board member of The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) died Monday night after a brief illness.According to family sources, the business tycoon died because of the travel ban occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.He said the deceased, who clocked 75, last January used to travel overseas every year on routine health checks but couldn’t go because of the pandemic.Enukeme had been the Chairman of traditional Prime Ministers in Anambra State for a long timeA devout Roman Catholic, he was to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary on May 2, which was shelved because of the global pandemic.