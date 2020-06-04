Big Brother Africa 5 winner Uti Nwachukwu has been accused of rape by a lady identified as Kambili Korie who also alleges that he is bisexual.





Rape victims have continued to speak out on the ordeals they faced with a forceful male individual, a handful of male celebrities are not left out in the stories.





Kambili Korie via her Twitter page, in a series of tweets, shared her experience with former Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu, three years back.





While claiming that Uti raped her in the year 2017, she went on to allege that he’s bisexual and treats males better even though he’s into females more.





She also noted that Uti threaded carefully, and he never contacted her with his actual number as she shared screenshots of their chats.





See post below:













