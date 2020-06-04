Big Brother Africa 5 winner Uti Nwachukwu has denied rape allegations levelled against him by Kambili Korie.
Earlier, on Thursday, Kambili in a series of tweets,recounted her 2017 rape ordeal.
She also alleged that he is bisexual. (Read HERE)
However, Uti has denied the allegations, saying that he was ready to foot the bills accrued from reporting the case to the appropriate authorities.
View this post on Instagram
I reject this characterisation and deny this baseless allegation in the strongest terms possible. Furthermore I am urging this faceless victim to report this purported crime to the nearest police station • • I am willing to pay for all the fees you incur in reporting this alleged crime • • if after 3 days u fail to disclose yourself or report the crime, I shall proceed to report the case and the blogs and other internet host spreading this fake news to the inspector general of police for cyber terrorism and Libel • I am appalled and disgusted that blogs are too lazy to properly investigate baseless claims before putting up badly scripted and edited posts on their pages all for numbers they get from the back and forth drama. Shame. How do you put up posts from a faceless twitter page created months ago? You put up fabricated and photoshopped chats and tweets doctored by these mindless trolls without proper investigation? . . Once again dear faceless victim, 3 days and your time starts now.
