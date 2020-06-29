



The organizers of the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija entertainment programme have announced the date for the commencement of the 2020 reality show.





In a tweet on its official Twitter page on Monday, the BBNaija organisers said the show will resume on the 19th of July despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.





The tweet read: “BREAKING NEWS, The newest season of #BBNaija launches 19th July





“That’s the tweet.”





Recall that auditioning for this year’s show took place from May 20th to 30th.





Participants interested in the reality show were asked to upload a video introducing themselves and giving reasons for their interest in the show.





The audition was open to young adults above 21years, with valid Nigerian passports.





