



Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, on Friday, spoke again on the Biafran agitation.





He called the leaders of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, an “idiot”





The ex-leader of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force (NDPVF) and pro-Biafran, alleged that Kanu’s faction was promoting religious intolerance.





He said Kanu’s followers threatened to kill Christians and Muslims in the proposed country and make Biafra “a Jewish State”.





Dokubo declared that he could not work with such people, noting that “all of us are Biafrans”.





He said a set of Biafrans “now decide that they have the right of life and death over all of us, that they are going to kill all Christians, that they’re going to close down all churches”.





Dokubo said some people have started “breaking down the monuments of Mary, Angel Gabriel and all sorts of things, they have proclaimed our Biafra, our own Biafra, a Jewish state.





“They are going to kill all Moslems, including myself, a critical stakeholder, a formal stakeholder in our Biafra – they will kill me! They will kill every member of my family, they will kill every Muslim.





“And they say go and work with Nnamdi Kanu, go and work with Nnamdi Kanu. Who is this idiot you want me to go and work with?





Dokubo quipped: “What are his credentials in our struggle? He rants. What is his badge of honour? 76 times in detention, still counting. I have not given up, I have not run away. I am not Ben Johnson, I am not Usain Bolt.”





