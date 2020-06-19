





The governor, who spoke at the installation of Oba Oyeniyi, guaranteed Saki people that his administration is determined to complete ongoing projects in the area.He said new ones would be executed to show his love for Oke-Ogun indigenes.Makinde, represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka, urged monarchs to sustain their trust in his administration.He noted that supporting his government is the only means to enhance the drive for good governance that will engender peace, security, quality education, effective health care service delivery and sustainable value chain agriculture, which will attract foreign investors and bring forth a prosperous economy.Governor Makinde hailed the people of Saki land for their patience and civility for seven years after the demise of the late Okere, Oba Olarinre Olatoyese.Oba Oyeniyi enjoined the government to support farming, which is the occupation of Oke Ogun people.He said: “We appeal to the government to set up an eye clinic in Saki land because eye problem is one of the challenges our people are facing. We also want you to help us complete the dualisation of our road.”