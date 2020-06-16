





The FCC management in a statement said it was becoming a popular trend for people to ascribe COVID-19 deaths of VIPs to the hospital.Read full statement below:It has become fashionable for some unscrupulous reporters, news media and bloggers to ascribe the location of the deaths of any VIP who had COVID-19 to our hospitalOrdinarily, hospitals should not have to brag about how many critically ill lives they save, just as death from critical illness may be due to the severity of the disease itself regardless of the skills and technology deployed to manage itWe wish to go on record that Senator Bayo Osinowo who unfortunately died yesterday, who on social media was claimed to have died at our hospital never stepped into our hospital and has no records here at First Cardiology Consultants HospitalOur hospital is the first hospital to be certified for High Intensity Critical care (Level 3) for COVID patients. We are actually the final referral centre for the sickest patients who cannot be managed anywhere elseOur centre has the most advanced critical care services in Nigeria. We have admitted 28 severely ill people with severe respiratory distress from COVID-19, and only 5 of these have died (82% survival). These results are superior to the results from the United Kingdom where they have 60% survival for patients hospitalized in the Intensive care unitSome of the resources we have and have deployed here are only available in 5 regional centres in the United KingdomWe had anticipated the spread of this disease to Nigeria way back in January and made significant structural and operational changes to our hospital such that we could provide critical COVID-care to patients, and still deliver in a safe environment, advanced non-COVID medical care comparable to those obtainable at elite medical centres abroad, to patients who hitherto depended on us for their advanced cardiac and medical care