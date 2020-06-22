





However, AS says Bartomeu is unhappy with the impact of Griezmann this season, convinced Barca should be seeing more from their €120m signing from Atletico Madrid.Griezmann has scored eight goals so far this season and struggled to find a connection with Barca captain Lionel Messi in their attack.Bartomeu is frustrated, but isn’t ready to cut loose the France attacker this summer.The president is hopeful of Griezmann being stronger after using a first season to settle into the demands of the Nou Camp.