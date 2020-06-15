



Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the death of Mrs. Ibidun Ituah-Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Itua Ighodalo of Trinity House, based in Lagos.





The demise of the cleric’s wife earlier on Sunday.





In a statement by Asue Ighodalo, her family requested for privacy while mourning the late beauty queen.





Reacting, Atiku in a tweet on his official Twitter account, said the late wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, may have been short, but it was impactful.

He said: “The life of Pastor (Mrs) Ibidun Ituah-Ighodalo, late wife of Head Pastor, @trinityhouseng, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, may have been short, but it was impactful.





“Her Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF), a non-profit organisation, was a source of blessing to many women.





“My deepest condolences to the Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families. May her soul rest in peace.”





