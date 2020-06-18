Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest those killing Nigerians and not those criticizing his government over the spate of insecurity in the country.





Fani-Kayode was condemning the arrest of Nastura Ashir Sharif after he protested the massive killings and insecurity in the north.





He called for the unconditional and immediate release of Sharif.





Sharif, who is the leader of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), had on Tuesday led a peaceful protest in Katsina State over bandits attacks and killings.





Following the development, men of the Nigeria Police Force arrested him.





Reacting, the former Minister in a tweet, wrote: “I commend the courage of the people of Katsina State and the North Western zone of Nigeria for finding the courage to come out and express their disgust and horror at MBuhari’s refusal and inability to stop the carnage that their people are being subjected to by the terrorists.





“I condemn the arrest of the young man that led the anti-Buhari protests in Katsina and I call for his immediate and unconditional release. President Buhari, please arrest those that kill your people and not those that criticize and protest against your cruel and incompetent Government.”





