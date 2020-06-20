A political activist, Timi Frank, has asked the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu, to withdraw the stringent bail conditions placed on the detained Ikenga Ugochinyere, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) spokesman.





In a statement on Saturday, Frank said the police boss knew that no serving Permanent Secretary will be bold enough to stand for an opposition leader.





Frank said the police authority had violated the law by arresting Ugochinyere despite a valid court order.





He recalled that in May, a Federal High Court in Abuja, in suit FHC/ABJ/CS/475/2020, barred the House of Representatives from continuing with the hearing of the case against Ugochinyere.

Frank said the police is Nigeria Police Force and not the National Assembly or APC Police Force, hence the IGP should obey the court order.





“I call on the @PoliceNG to urgently review the bail condition given to Ikenga, and respect the court order restraining the police from arresting him”, he tweeted.





“This is an attempt to silence the voice of the opposition. If the APC National Assembly leadership doesn’t have anything to hide, then they should go to Court,” Frank said.





He warned that if Ugochinyere is not released, he would report IG of Police to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and also ask that a visa ban should be placed on the police boss.





Frank urged him not to allow himself to be used by politicians who will not be in the office forever.





“I also demand that the police authority should tender a public apology for this illegal arrest”, he added.





