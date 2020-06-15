The Coalition Against Killings in Northern Nigeria, CAKIN, have given a 14-day ultimatum to the federal government to end killings in Northern Nigeria or face citizens revolt.





CAKIN warned that after the expiration of the ultimatum, any reported case of killings will leave the coalition no option than to mobilize citizens to take to the streets until the government is completely shot down.





Recall that many organisations like the Northern Elders Forum, Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State chapter, Middle Belt Forum, among others have recently condemned the incessant activities of kidnappers, bandits, Boko Haram and cattle hustlers, which has led to the loss of lives and properties in the Northern part of the country.





The coalition of Arewa youths in a statement signed by Isa Abubakar from the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria and nine other groups said enough is enough.





”An end must be put to the mindless killings of the people particularly in the villages, and the nonchalant attitude displayed by the government and its agencies to the plights of people going through this horrific experience in the hands of criminals, which seems to have overwhelmed our security agencies”.





The Arewa groups added that as patriotic citizens, it is their constitutional duty to raise voices and call the attention of the government to the killings taking place across the Northern region.





”It is our duty to mobilize citizens on how to constructively engage government at all levels and make demands to end the killings”.





The groups recalled that Nigerians particularly Northerners voted President Muhammad Buhari to power in 2015 in anticipations that as a former military head of state, and a retired General, he will be positioned to deal decisively with all forms of threats to the security of the people, particularly the challenge of Boko Haram that had caused hardship and unprecedented destruction of lives and economic activities.





The groups observed that ”five years into President Muhammad Buhari’s tenure instead of reducing insecurity, it has escalated thereby exposing great numbers of people to avoidable deaths and loss of property in a manner that history has never witnessed before”.





”It is on this sad note, that the coalition wishes to remind the Federal Government and Government at all levels, that the primary responsibility of government anywhere particularly the one that was democratically elected by voters is to protect the lives and property”





The coalition has also asked President Muhammad Buhari to immediately investigate and prosecute all security personnel living above their legitimate earnings.





The group, while calling for the establishment of a community policing framework nationwide, also wants the government to abolish the policy of security votes for state governors without delay.









