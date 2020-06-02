









The Archbishop in a letter sighted by TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) dated Monday, 1 June titled ‘Defend our home and lands’ and addressed to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, urged immediate action to stop alleged mass killings of the Igbos in their home states and other places in Nigeria.According to the Bishop, ‘In the midst of the fear, panic and anxiety caused by the coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic, it is unfortunate, sad and very distressing that our people are being subjected to vicious threats and acts of invasion, massacre and sack from herdsmen from the Northern part of Nigeria…’Read full letter below: