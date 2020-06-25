





He said it was clear that the party’s fortunes were currently in jeopardy.According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President made his position known in his remarks at the emergency meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Buhari said there was an urgent need for intervention to arrest further drifts that may lead to the party’s total disintegration.He said, “There are also other associated disputes as to the legitimacy or otherwise of holders of certain national offices of the party.“The party is also contending with judicial claims and counter-claims, orders and counter-orders and indeed judgments and counter judgments that are predominantly at cross-purposes.“Confronted with these issues, it is obvious that the fortunes of the party are currently in jeopardy; administration of our party is becoming impossible and there is consequently an urgent need for intervention to immediately arrest further drifts and internal wrangling which may lead to total disintegration.“What we see clearly emerging is that we are beginning to self-destruct. This, my dear party members, is not just regrettable but utterly gut-wrenching.”Buhari advised members of the party to withdraw all pending litigations against one another and settle for internal conciliation.He warned that the gains of the party could be reversed as conflicts overshadow the primary objective of service to the people, urging members to refocus on the larger picture and place more emphasis on uniting the party.The President said the issues currently confronting the party were such that should be worrisome to every party member.He then proposed that, “The meeting may adopt the developed resolution as contained in the agenda and pass resolutions including approving the immediate discontinuation of all pending litigations involving the party and its members; ratifying the primary election conducted in Edo State; dissolving the current National Working Committee, and appointing caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning committee for the party.”The President also reiterated the need to discontinue all litigations involving members of the party, which were connected to issues of the party, adding, “The directive had been issued before, unfortunately, some members failed to heed the directive.“Thus, at this time, it must be made a Resolution of the Party which must be effectively enforced with dire consequences for members who choose to ignore the directive.”The President said in order to return to the “winning ways,” the APC must maintain cohesion by closing its ranks.“We must be alive to the time and the task that is before us. As we all know, we are immediately confronted with the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo States. Therefore, this is the time to get our acts together.”The emergency NEC meeting adopted all the recommendations by the President and appointed the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Buni, as Caretaker National Chairman, while Senator John Akpanudoede was designated Caretaker National Secretary