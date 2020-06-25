The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has reacted to the current leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC.





AYCF President-General, Yerima Shettima in a chat on Thursday said APC won’t survive the crisis because members are not united.





The suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of APC had led to what looks like an unresolved crisis within the leadership rank of the party.





Following the suspension by an Appeal Court, embattled National Deputy Secretary of the APC, Victor Giadom had declared himself as Oshiomhole’s successor.





This was, however, dismissed by the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, which appointed former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi as Oshiomhole’s replacement.





Giadom, who refused to back down for Ajimobi, had called for a National Executive Council, NEC, meeting.





He had explained that the NEC meeting would help resolve the party’s leadership crisis.





Giadom’s move for NEC meeting got the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari who attended the meeting.





However, Shettima warned that APC might not bounce back from its current crisis.





The AYCF President-General also warned Nigerians not to expect anything good from APC and should pray to survive the remaining two years.





According to Shettima: “APC will hardly survive the calamity that has befallen it because from the onset, people in the party are not real, the composition of the party is made up of different characters coming together just to get power.





“This is why it has become so difficult for them to arrange themselves and deliver good governance to the people.





“This calamity is a reality that it will be difficult for them to bounce back because some of them are too far from each other, they don’t share the same ideas and don’t work together so it will be difficult to manage this crisis. Certainly, I’m sure APC won’t survive this crisis.





“By implication, Nigerians should not expect anything good coming out of this government because there won’t be direction, focus and there would be confusion and nothing will happen, so we should only pray to survive the next few years of this government.”





