Thursday, June 25, 2020 0
The National Executive Council, NEC, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Thursday dissolved the National Working Committee, NWC of the Party.

The decision was taken at the party’s virtual meeting held at the State House Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the meeting called by a former Acting National Chairman of the party, Victor Gaidom.

Buhari also announced the constitution of a Caretaker Committee and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee.


The Governor of Yobe State, Governor Mai Mala Buni was appointed to head the committee.

Here is the full list of the members of the APC committee:

1. Governor Mai Mala Buni (Yobe) Chairman

2. Isiaka Oyetola – South West

3. Ken Nnamani – South East

4. Stella Okorete – Women Representative

5. Governor Sani Bello – North Central

6. Dr. James Lalu – physically challenged

7. Sen. Abubakar Yusuf- Senatè Representative

8. Hon. Akinyemi Olaide – House of Reps.

9. David Leon – South South

10. Abba Ari – North West

11. Prof. Tahir Mamman – North East

12. Ismail Ahmed – Youth Representative

13. Sen. Akpan Udoedehe- Secretary




Latest Nigerian News
