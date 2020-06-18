





A statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Thursday by the National Publicity Secretary of the Chapter, Mr Sani David, said Bolarinde was still alive contrary to misleading media reports of his death.“The APC South Africa Chapter is aware of the passing away of Mr. Taiye Olusola Abe, who was until his death a staunch pillar of the Nigerian community in South Africa.“The APC South Africa chapter has offered their condolences and also wish to use this medium to commiserate with the family of the deceased on the loss of their loved one who died after a brief illness.“However, the APC South Africa Chapter deems it necessary to issue this press release to state categorically that the late Mr. Taiye Olusola Abe was not its chairman.“The bonafide Chairman of the APC South Africa is Engr. Bola Babarinde, who is still very much alive, hale and hearty.“The APC South Africa is, therefore, calling the attention of the various media organisations who may have published the false and misleading report of the death of its chairman to kindly retract such reports. We, therefore, urge them to let the public know that Engr. Bola Babarinde, the Chairman of the APC South Africa is not dead,” he said.