



The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday said the ruling party was not for “big men”.





Oshiomhole stated this after a meeting of APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.





He described APC as a party of rules and claimed they did not even bend the rules for President Muhammadu Buhari, when he was seeking re-election in 2018.





Oshiomhole, therefore, said that Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, did not have a right of first refusal, as he seeks a second term.





Obaseki has been disqualified by APC and will not participate in their June 22 primaries.





Oshiomhole, while answering questions from State House reporters in Abuja after the meeting with Gambari, said: “Our party is not a party of big men. It is governed by rules. Both the small and the big are subjected to those rules.





“I’m sure you will agree that our president led by example when we conducted direct primary in the last presidential election. We still went to Eagle Square for affirmation.





“So, if the president did not have the right of first refusal because our constitution does not provide for it, we cannot under any circumstances now bend the rules when it comes to some people and change the rules when it comes to others.”





