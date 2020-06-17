The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday met to deliberate and delegate responsibilities on the forthcoming Edo election.





The meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) was held at the party’s secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.





The APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, shared details of the parley.





He also announced the committees for the Edo State Governorship Primary Election scheduled for Monday 22nd June 2020.

Also announced was the Election Appeal Committee scheduled for Wednesday 24th June 2020.





The Primary Election Committee has Imo Governor as the Chairman and Sen. Ajibola Bashiru as Secretary.





Members of the committee include Alh. Abdullahi Abass, Hon. Ibrahim Sabo, Hon. Ocho Obioma, Hajia Amina Lantana Muhammed and Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye.





For the primary election, Prof. Mustapha Bello is expected to serve as Chairman and Dr. Kayode Ajulo, as Secretary.





Members are Hon. Umar Ahmed, Nasiru Ibrahim Junju and Hon. Rasaq Mahmud Bamu.





