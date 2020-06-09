





Speaking at the residence of the deceased in Oke Oroki Quarters, Oyo, Chief Oke, who had other Party’s State Executive members with him, “We received the news of the death of Baba Farinu with a great shock because we would have loved to continue deriving maximum benefits from his wealth of experience, wisdom, and guidance”.He said late Farinu was a thorough-bred progressive politician, who took the party through the thick and thin as progressive politicians in those years when some anti-democratic forces confined us to the dustbin of opposition in the state and the country at large”.“He held sway until 2010 when I emerged his successor and after then, he never abandoned the progressive family. He was always there for consultation and support up till the moment he breathed his last.“But for the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, we would have been here in the multitude from across the state to underscore the fact Baba Farinu is valued as our father and leader even in death. We come with a special condolence message from our principal and leader, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who is unavoidably absent in the state at the moment.“It is our sincere prayer that by the time the final burial would take place, the global pandemic would have been over completely so as to afford us the opportunity to be part of the befitting burial programme which Baba deserves. However, we pray God almighty to grant him eternal rest and also give the families (including all of us in the APC) the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.” Chief Oke said.In her response, the widow, Mrs. Adetola Farinu, who spoke through Mrs. Bola Ekundayo, thanked the delegation for the condolence visit and promised to reach out on the comprehensive burial programme for the deceased as soon as the family met and decided on it.