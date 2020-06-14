One of the reasons cited for the disqualification of Godwin Obaseki from APC’s June 22 governorship primary in Edo State was that the University of Ibadan awarded him two certificates with separate dates.





However, the University of Ibadan debunked the claim on Sunday.





APC Screening Appeal Committee led by Abubakar Fari, on Saturday, had corroborated the report of the screening committee by stating that “It is inconceivable that the same University will award two certificates with separate dates for the same graduate.





Presenting its report to the National Working Committee headed by National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Fari added that “We also find it difficult to vouch for the authenticity of his National Youth Service Corps certificate, there is no indication as to where he served. We find that he should be disqualified.”





Oshiomhole in his response, however, commended the chairman and members of the appeal committee for doing a “meticulous” job.





He said “It appears you were extremely meticulous to details and you justified ours – not in terms of your findings but in terms of what you were able to amplify. That you have an eye for very important details.





“We are happy you were able to finish this work timeously. This is the final appeal level, what is left now is the NWC will meet and take a decision one way or the other.”





However, UI Registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi, on Sunday restated that Obaseki remains an alumnus of the institution.





Faluyi said the institution’s stand remained as contained in an earlier statement that “Obaseki gained admission to the University in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division. Records of his Admission and Graduation are intact in the archives of the University.”





In the same vein, the varsity’s Director of Public Communications, Olatunji Oladejo, said the claim by the APC was not true.





“We stand by our statement on Obaseki. How can you issue two certificates to a candidate? That is not true. It is not possible. He graduated in 1979 from the university. We issued only one certificate to him, not two,” Oladejo told The Punch.





