





The Publicity Secretary of APC in Edo, Mr Chris Azebame, said the election is unstoppable.Azebame gave the clarification on Saturday.He was reacting to a statement by the factional Chairman of the party, Mr Anselm Ojezua.Ojezua had in the statement rejected Gov. Hope Uzodinma’s committee, charged with organising the election.The APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) constituted the committee, along with an appeal committee.Azebame said it was the responsibility of the NWC to conduct party primaries, not the state.June 22 is sacrosanct, he said.Direct primaries would be conducted across the 192 wards in the state.He said contrary to speculations in some quarters, the party has a valid and updated members register.He did not disclose the number of party members expected to participate in the June 22 exercise.