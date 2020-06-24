









Fani-Kayode said this while reacting to the decision of the President to recognise Victor Giadom as the acting Chairman of the APC.The former minister said the decision of the Court of Appeal to uphold the suspension of the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, showed that it was all over for Tinubu.He wrote on his Facebook wall, “First, Oshiomhole was kicked out by the Court of Appeal. Then his preferred replacement, Abiola Ajimobi, falls into a coma. Then his archrival, Giadom is recognised by Buhari as acting national chairman.“Conclusion: It is over for Tinubu. He has been thrown under the bus and retired from politics.”Tinubu, who is one of Oshiomhole’s biggest supporters, is believed to be nursing a Presidential ambition ahead of 2023.