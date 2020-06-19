



Giadom in the letter he personally signed and obtained by DAILY POST on Friday, hinged his introduction on the order of Justice Senchi Bature, directing him to act in the capacity of the National Chairman.





In the letter dated June 19, 2020, Giadom asked INEC to direct all correspondences concerning the APC with regard to the Edo and Ondo governorship elections to him.





The letter reads below.





“I want to respectfully through this medium bring it to your attention that I have been appointed as the Acting National Chairman of the APC. A copy of the Order of the FCT High Court, Abuja affirming my authority as the Acting National Chairman of the APC is herewith attached.





“Please note that the earlier Order of the FCT High Court, suspending Comrade Adams Oshiornhole from office on March 4th, 2020 was affirmed by the Court of Appeal, Abuja on June 16th, 2020. Mr. Oshiomhole’s appeals were dismissed on that date. Copies of the orders of the Court in the two cases are herewith attached for your perusal.





“As the Acting National Chairman of the Party, all processes, documents and communications including those concerning the conduct of elections meant for the APC are to be served on me.”







