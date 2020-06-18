



Adams Oshiomhole, embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said the party’s Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom, can’t replace him.





Oshiomhole said going by the rules of APC, Giadom was not in the position to take over as Acting National Chairman.





An Appeal Court, had upheld the suspension of Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman, following an earlier judgement by a High Court.





Following his suspension, Giadom had insisted that he is the APC’s Acting National Chairman.

The APC Deputy National Secretary had explained that he has legal backing to assume such a role in Oshiomhole’s absence.





Against the backdrop of Oshiomhole’s suspension, the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) had appointed former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as the acting National Chairman.





Giadom, however, faulted the selection of Ajimobi, saying a High Court order had rendered the ex-governor’s appointment null and void and of no effect





However, Oshiomhole charged Giadom to put the interest of the party first.





Featuring on Channels Television last night, the suspended APC Chairman said: “My advice to my brother, Victor, is about common sense – in the absence of the Chairman, there is nothing in our rules and the court can only interpret the rules of the party and the Constitution of Nigeria.





“It serves the common sense that if the chairman is absent, it should be the deputy; in the absence of the deputy, it is the vice-chairman. How does the deputy secretary come in? As we speak, we have a secretary in the office. People should put God first, our party’s interest second, and our democracy deep in their hearts and not trying to use any externality to destabilise it.





“Everybody knows that we ought to resolve issues in line with the party’s rule. How can a deputy national secretary, assuming he was still one, claim to be the chairman?”





