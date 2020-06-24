Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; and one of those laying claim to the position of the acting national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Victor Giadom, are said to be making frantic efforts to meet the President Muhammadu Buhari.
The two of them were said to have visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday but were unable to meet the President.
They were said to have met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.
Recall that Giadom had earlier on Tuesday issued a statement calling for a meeting of the National Executive Council which he said would hold inside the Presidential Villa on Thursday.
Details later…
