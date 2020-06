Reacting to reports that some members of the dissolved NWC are unhappy with the development and would seek redress in court, Bagudu said: “Media says a lot of things, but Mr President is very clear that he received due legal advice and remember, before the 2019 primaries, Mr President demonstrated to everyone in this country that he will never sacrifice due process for expediency. Even when it was convenient to extend tenure of the then executive so that we don’t have a convention and primary at the same time, Mr President said no, no matter how tough it is, we are going to do the correct legal thing. So Mr President will never do anything which the constitutional provisions of party, talk less of the country, does not allow him to do.”