A Pro-democracy activist, Deji Adeyanju, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to attend the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Executive Council, NEC, meeting called by the embattled National Deputy Secretary of the party, Victor Giadom.





Adeyanju said APC members loyal to Tinubu should be courageous enough to suspend Buhari if he attends the NEC meeting summoned by Giadom.





In a tweet, the convener of Concerned Nigerians wrote: “I want the Tinubu faction of the APC led by Ajimobi to suspend president Buhari from the party if he goes ahead to attend Gaidom’s NEC. I want them to be courageous.”





Recall that Giadom had called for a NEC meeting to resolve APC’s leadership crisis.





Despite claims that Giadom lacked the powers to make such a decision, Buhari had signified interest to attend the meeting.





Buhari had claimed that the law backs Giadom to replace Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the party.





