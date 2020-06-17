





Ajimobi was quoted to have said this on Tuesday night after the APC NWC named him acting National Chairman.He was named the acting national chairman following an Appeal Court ruling upholding the suspension of the substantive Chairman, Adams Oshiomole.Ajimobi’s call was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Bolaji Tunji, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, on Wednesday.The statement read in part, “Senator Ajimobi took over the leadership of the party in line with Section 14 subsection 3 of the APC constitution that states that, “the Deputy National Chairman shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”.It further quoted the acting national chairman as saying a meeting of the National Executive Council would “be called soon” to resolve all contentious issues.Ajimobi said, “We should therefore let peace continue to reign until we call the NEC meeting and take a position on the way forward.”Senator Ajimobi took over as the Deputy National Chairman in March 2020 when the NWC wrote a letter to the South-West to nominate a candidate for the vacant position of the Deputy National Chairman (South) after the position became vacant with the appointment of Otunba Niyi Adebayo as a minister.The appointment of Senator Ajimobi received the support of five of the Six South West states of Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ogun and Lagos with Ekiti alone protesting the nomination.Ajimobi’s appointment into the NWC was further affirmed by a Federal High Court.However, it remains unclear whether Ajimobi who is reportedly receiving medical care at a Lagos Hospital will be at the party National Secretariat today.Also, there are strong indications that the party’s Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom, will be making another move to step in as the acting chairman relying on an earlier court order initially suspending Oshiomhole.