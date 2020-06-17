



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has rubbished the All Progressives Congress, APC, under the leadership of its suspended National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.





PDP said APC had shown crass incompetence and cluelessness under the leadership of Oshiomhole.





A statement by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan insisted that APC is Nigeria’s biggest problem.





The statement reads partly: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) is Nigeria’s major problem.





“The ruling party has proven to be nothing but a despotic platform; a soulless mob and political virus that has no interest in the wellbeing of Nigerians.





“Our party invites Nigerians to note that such impunity, arrogance, egoism, recklessness and disdain for rules and order, which are symptomatic of crass incompetence and cluelessness, are at the root of the problems, which the APC, under the leadership of Adams Oshiomhole,

has brought upon our nation.”





APC has been going through some internal crisis, a situation that led to Oshiomhole being dragged to court by some chieftains of the party, who called for his removal.





An Appeal Court, had yesterday upheld the suspension of Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman, following an earlier judgement by a High Court.





Following his suspension, APC appointed Abiola Ajimobi as the acting National Chairman.





Also, the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki had dumped the party yesterday, following his inability to find a common ground with Oshiomhole, ahead of the party’s primary election in the state.





Obaseki’s decision followed his disqualification by the APC screening committee.









