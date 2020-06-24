



Olusayo Fagbemi, a 42-year-old woman was on Wednesday murdered in Sasa, Ojoo area in Akinyele local government, Oyo state.





It was gathered that the woman was killed by unknown persons while she was washing clothes.





Series of murders have been recorded in the local government in the past one month.





Fagbemi’s death would be the fifth case of murder recorded in the area.





A resident who pleaded anonymity noted that the community suspects ritualists to be behind the incessant killings in the local government area.





Another resident, who identified himself as Kolawole, decried the frequent killings and urged the state and federal governments to intervene urgently.





Olugbenga Fadeyi, Oyo state police public relations officer (PPRO) who confirmed the incident, said investigation has commenced into the matter.





“The woman was hit with something on the head and Ojo police division is on the matter,” Fadeyi said.





On June 5, Azeezat Shomuyiwa was found dead in her apartment at Aba Ijefun area of Akinyele.





The victim, who was seven months pregnant, was said to have been murdered by unknown persons.





The attack occurred a week after 18-year-old Barakat Bello, a student of the Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Ibadan, was raped and killed in her home in the same area.





Also, a 21-year-old female student of Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Grace Oshiagwu, was murdered on June 13, while another five-year-old boy, Mujeeb Tirimisiyu, was hacked to death on Monday.









