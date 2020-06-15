Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation has reacted to the attack launched by the presidency on the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) over alleged insecurity in the country.





Recall that NEF Chairman, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, in a statement on Sunday said that the insecurity situation in some northern states was an indication that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to protect Nigeria which is a constitutional duty.





But in a counter statement signed by Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, described the position of Prof. Abdullahi as “mere irritant and featherweight.”





Reacting to Adesina’s statement, Fani-Kayode on Sunday morning said Ango Abdullahi deserves to be attacked by the presidency.

According to him, No one in Nigeria had supported the barbaric savagery of the Fulani herdsmen more than Prof. Ango Abdullah.





Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page wrote: “No-one in Nigeria has supported the barbaric savagery of the Fulani herdsmen more than Prof. Ango Abdullahi. He is even more of an extreme hegemonist, religious bigot and ethnic supremacist than @MBuhari.





“He deserved what he got from Femi Adesina and the Presidency today.”





