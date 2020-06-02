



A former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has said that Northern Governors have been unfair in their dealings with the Almajiri children





The lawmaker stated this in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service.





Okoricha advised the governors and other rich individuals in the region to help transform the Almajiri system of Islamic education, instead of subjecting them to humiliation.





“Many of our prominent people now, were once, Almajiri,” Okorocha said.





“Help to educate these children, give them jobs, who knows one of them could be a President some day,” he said.





The former Governor identified poverty and hunger as a major problem and not the Almajiri.





He explained further that “The system had its origin from the migration of Prophet Muhammad, may peace and blessings of Allah be upon him. When he migrated from Mecca, some people followed him in search of knowledge and they were catered for. They were not left hungry. They were fed.”





According Okorocha the abandoned children needed care while the system be reformed by all.





“Some of us have excess that others don’t need. Channel such towards enhancing the living standard of such children. They are our children,” he added.





