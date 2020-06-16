



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, has arrested five alleged internet fraudsters.





They included Adedamola Adewale, a social media sensation popularly known as @adeherself on Instagram.





A statement Tuesday night by EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, disclosed that the suspects were apprehended in different areas of Lagos during a raid by operatives.





While Adewale, 20, and her accomplice, Lamina Hamzat Ajibola, were arrested at the Agungi area of Lekki, the trio of Israel Onyebuchi, Emmanuel Olayode and Valentine Nwokorie were picked up at Ibeju-Lekki.





EFCC said the arrest of Adewale and Ajibola “was sequel to intelligence linking them to online fraudulent activities with two brothers, Lasisi Wasiu Adeleke and Lasisi Riliwan Adeniyi, who are at large.”





The agency revealed that they were arrested at a four-bedroom duplex belonging to the two run-away fraudsters. Intelligence also linked them with alleged flamboyant lifestyles.





The statement said during interrogation, “Adewale, a self-acclaimed model, who goes by the username @adeherself on Instagram, confessed to being a picker” in cybercrimes.”





Items recovered from the suspects included two Toyota Camry 2009 model cars, and a sum of N9 million found in Adewale’s account.





The other suspects Onyebuchi, Olayode and Nwokorie were arrested for their alleged involvement in a romance scam.









They were arrested during another raid, following a separate intelligence.





EFCC said “Nwokorie was posing as a female American citizen and sending photos as a porn star to defraud his victim while Onyebuchi was engaging in a love scam as well as forging foreign cheques.”





Items recovered from the suspects include laptops and mobile phones.





All the suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.













