



The Incorporated Trustees of Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja, to probe the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.





The suit seeking his investigation by the Department of State Services, (DSS) and the Police was filed on Monday.





The group wants agencies to take action over the DSP’s alleged conviction in the United States in November 1995, NAN reports.





An ex parte motion prayed the court to order Omo-Agege to step down from his position pending the completion of the investigation.

Their lawyer, Edward Omaga, said this would ensure transparency and non-interference.





The group also prayed the court to declare that refusal of the DSS and the Police to investigate Omo-Agege would be deemed wrongful and tantamount to dereliction of duties under the relevant laws that established them.





Omaga, in an affidavit, said any action or inaction of persons occupying elective and appointive positions would have a direct impact on the overwhelming unemployed youths in the country.





No date has been fixed for hearing in the suit.









