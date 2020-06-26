 Ajimobi died of COVID-19 complications in Lagos hospital -Lagos Commissioner of health | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Akin Abayomi, Lagos state commissioner of health, has revealed the cause of death of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state.

In a tweet on Friday, the commissioner said the former governor died of multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 infection on Thursday.
Ajimobi was 70 years.



