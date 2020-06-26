



Bukola Saraki, former Senate President has described the late Abiola Ajimobi, ex-Oyo State governor as a selfless politician.





Saraki said Nigeria will miss Ajimobi’s wise counsel and intervention at this critical period.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Leader stated this while extending his condolences to Ajimobi’s family.





In a series of tweets, the former Senate President wrote: “I join Nigerians from all walks of life in mourning with the Ajimobi family, particularly Mrs. Florence Ajimobi and the children, over the passing away of Senator Abiola Isiaka Ajimobi.









“May Allah forgive his sins and grant him a place among the righteous ones in Aljannah Firdaus.





“May He also grant Mrs. Ajimobi and the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss.”





Similarly, the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq described Ajimobi’s death as a huge loss to the people of Oyo State and Nigeria in general.





Also tweeting, the governor wrote: “The death of Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi is a huge loss to the family, the governing APC, and to the entire people of Oyo State and Nigeria. Senator Ajimobi was a dear brother and close family-friend whose wise counsel and guidance l will forever uphold and cherish.





“My family has indeed lost a great friend and ‘egbon’; we send forth our deepest condolences to the Ajimobis and the entire people of Oyo State.





“May the Almighty Allah give the family the fortitude to bear this loss and grant him al jannah firdaus.”





