The remains of former Oyo Governor Abiola Ajimobi who died on Thursday have been laid to rest.





He was buried at his Oluyole residence at about 10 a.m.





The burial was witnessed by his wife, children as well as very close associates.









Meanwhile, hundred of associates, friends and supporters were awaiting the body at the Senator Ishiaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque, Oke Ado.





Our correspondent reports that a prayer is to be offered at 12 pm at his Mosque, Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque in Oke Ado, Ibadan.

The family sent out the dummy to control the massive crowd already awaiting the remains of the corpse as well as allow for easier crowd control.





The burial also ended the controversy over his final resting place.





Ajimobi’s family wanted him buried in his home in Agodi GRA.





But the Seyi Makinde government disallowed it because the land was under litigation.





Instead, it supported the burial in Oluyole, his first home in Ibadan built over 40 years ago.