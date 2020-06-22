CSP Usman Shugaba, the aide-de-camp (ADC) to President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has been restored.





The police officer has been cleared of any complicity by a panel set up to investigate the shooting at Aso Rock, The Nation reports.





Aisha’s other security aides have also been returned to the Presidential Villa.





Last week, NigerianEye reported the clash between aides of the First Lady and the President’s Personal Assistant, Sabiu Yusuf aka Tunde.





Tunde flew in from Lagos and allegedly refused to self-isolate.





Aisha and her children – Zahra, Halima and Yusuf – headed to his residence at House 8 by the Pilot Gate to confront him.





Buhari’s wife was accompanied by Shugaba, Escort Commander, DSP Sheriff Kazeem (son of former Inspector General, Hafiz Ringim), and four riot policemen.





The confrontation led to a brawl and the ADC allegedly fired gunshots.





Yusuf ran to the residence of his uncle and Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, who then communicated the matter to the president.





Buhari then instructed for a panel to investigate the matter.





