



The office of the attorney-general of the federation has taken over the case of Hamisu Bala, a suspected kidnap kingpin better known as Wadume.





A botched attempt arrest to Wadume had led to the killing of three policemen and a civilian in Taraba state. But he was rearrested.





The inspector-general of police in February filed a 16-count charge bordering on terrorism against him.





Wadume is charged alongside Tijjani Balarabe, an army captain suspected to be involved in the killing of the policemen in an attempt to free Wadume, and 18 others.





At the hearing of the case on Wednesday, Shuaibu Labaran, a senior counsel from the ministry of justice, informed the court that the AGF has taken over the prosecution of the matter.





He asked the court to grant a short adjournment to enable the AGF to study the case file in order to take appropriate actions.





“The AGF has taken over the prosecution of this case,” he said





“We have received the file and noticed that there are about 20 defendants from the charge.





“So there is a need for us to review the charge and also liaise with the arresting agency to ensure that all the defendants are brought to court. We will do all that is necessary to ensure that justice is done in the matter.”





Binta Nyako, the judge, adjourned the matter till June 8 for re-arraignment of the defendants.













