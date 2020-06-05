





Most cases in the region were detected in South Africa with 40,792, Egypt with 28,615, and Nigeria with 11,516.Egypt, South Africa, and Algeria account for the highest number of related fatalities with 1,088, 848, and 681 deaths, respectively. In May, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Africa was the least affected region in the world in terms of COVID-19 cases and deaths.He noted that the continent had 1.5 percent of the world’s reported infections and less than 0.1 percent of the global deaths from the infection.