





The African continent on Friday recorded 11,219 COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number ever since the index case was recorded in Egypt on February 14. The Mediterranean country also recorded the first COVID-19 death on the continent.The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported 11,219 new cases on the continent on Friday with 216 new deaths, reported todaynewsafrica.com.This brought to 348,871 the total number of cases as of Friday; total deaths were 9,098 while recoveries were 166,684.The pandemic has spread to 54 of the 55 countries in the African region, according to the African Union.