Sunday, June 07, 2020 0
Popular musician, Adekunle Gold, has welcomed a baby girl with wife, Simi.

The excited music star revealed name of the baby girl as Adejare.

Announcing the birth of their daughter, Simi shared the first photo of their adorable daughter. She wrote: “Adejare. It’s like free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love. Deja, my baby girl, I got you. I promise. Now and forever. So help me God.

Adekunle Gold and wife, Simi inspire a great deal and have garnered a large number of admirers for theor beautiful love life.


