





The excited music star revealed name of the baby girl as Adejare.Announcing the birth of their daughter, Simi shared the first photo of their adorable daughter. She wrote: “Adejare. It’s like free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love. Deja, my baby girl, I got you. I promise. Now and forever. So help me God.Adekunle Gold and wife, Simi inspire a great deal and have garnered a large number of admirers for theor beautiful love life.