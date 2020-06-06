Happy birthday beloved Pastor W.F Kumuyi.@PastorFAAdeboye and I join the rest of the world to celebrate God’s faithfulness in your life, family and ministry.



Kumuyi was a mathematics teacher in 1962 at Mayflower School, his alma mater.He went on, in the early 1970s, to become a lecturer of mathematics at the University of Lagos after he bagged a first-class honours degree in mathematics at the University of Ibadan.He also finished as the overall best graduating student in that year (1967).Subsequently, he took a post-graduate course in Education at the University of Lagos.He became a born-again Christian in April 1964.Pastor Kumuyi began the foundation of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry in 1973.He started with a Bible study group with 15 students.Kumuyi was expelled from the Apostolic Faith Church in 1975. He was expelled for preaching on the baptism of the Holy Spirit.He continued his independent ministry, which in 1982 became the Deeper Life Bible Church.