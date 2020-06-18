





The committee equally arrested for prosecution, the Presiding Pastor of the church.Addressing Aba residents and members of the church during an inspection in Aba, the Chairman, Abia State Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19, and Secretary to the State Government, Bar Chris Ezem, wondered why people find it difficult to obey government directives as to stay safe.He described as alarming, the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in Aba warning that the state government will no longer tolerate any breach of COVID-19 protocols.Ezem said, “We are not doing anything that is out of place. Government directives and protocols of religious worship are very explicit. Government directives are that religious worshippers can worship on Sundays; 50 persons per stream, and observe social distance and other protocols.“We made it clear that there should be no mid-week activities. Lagos State just withdrew from the opening of churches and Mosques because of the events that are unfolding.“We can’t start risking the lives of Abians. The government is making every effort to ensure that people are safe. Our numbers (of COVID-19 infected persons) are increasing by the day and it should worry you. We have to be alive to continue to worship.“Why would this church be going against the directives against mid-week service?“The lives of Abians are important to the state government and I am ordering that the pastor be prosecuted for violating government directives.”