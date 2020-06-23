Victor Giadom, a chieftain of the All Progressives Party (APC) who had declared himself as the acting national chairman of the party, says the governorship primary election in Edo state is illegal.





Although Giadom had insisted he is the acting chairman of the party following the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole, Worgu Boms, a former attorney-general of Rivers state, was sworn in to replace Giadom in his position in the national working committee (NWC) of the party.





While a high court of the federal capital territory (FCT) reaffirmed Giadom as the acting national chairman of the party, another high court in Rivers state restrained him from parading himself as such.





Osagie Ize-Iyamu was declared winner in the primary conducted in the state on Monday, but speaking through Oluwole Afolabi, his lawyer, Giadom said a fresh primary will be conducted in the state.

“Our attention has been drawn to the illegal exercise carried out by lackeys of the suspended chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole in Edo state today,” the statement read.





“The exercise was not authorized by the acting national chairman of the APC, Chief Victor Giadom and as such it is illegal and futile.





“The acting national chairman of the party, Chief Victor Giadom will announce to the members of the public when the stage is set for the conduct of the authentic gubernatorial primaries of the APC in Edo state.”





Giadom had called for the cancellation of the APC screening exercise that disqualified Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo who had since defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Ize-Iyamu is believed to have the backing of Oshiomhole.





