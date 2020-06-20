 98 more COVID-19 patients recover in Lagos | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » 98 more COVID-19 patients recover in Lagos

Saturday, June 20, 2020 0
A+ A-

Ninety-eight more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the deadly virus in Lagos State.

The discharged patients consist of 71 males and 27 females.

This was disclosed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Friday.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, Sanwo-Olu said 23 were from Onikan, 22 from LUTH, 17 from Gbagada, and another 17 from Eti-Osa areas of the state.


While 14 patients came from Agidingbi, 4 were from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, and 1 from Paelon Centre, an accredited private facility respectively.

This brings to 1283 the total number of discharged Covid-19 patients in the state.


Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top