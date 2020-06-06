





The FBI, on Saturday, via its official handle tweeted the photos of the suspects with the caption, “Help the FBI find ​six Nigerian nationals wanted for their involvement in ​business​ email ​compromise schemes resulting in over $6 ​million in losses.”It urged persons with important details on the suspects to submit such on http://tips.fbi.gov, adding that they are not required to disclose their names or any personal information.It was earlier reported that the FBI declared Richard Uzuh, Micheal Olorunyomi, Alex Ogunshakin, Felix Okpoh, Abiola Kayode and Nnamdi Benson wanted over their alleged criminal engagements which left many unsuspecting Americans defrauded.“Today, in a coordinated action with the US Department of Justice, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control took action against six Nigerian nationals for conducting an elaborate scheme to steal over $6m from victims across the US.“The individuals designated today targeted US businesses and individuals through deceptive global threats known as Business Email Compromise and romance fraud. American citizens lost over $6,000,000 due to these individuals’ BEC fraud schemes, in which they impersonated business executives and requested and received wire transfers from legitimate business accounts.“Money was also stolen from innocent Americans by romance fraud, in which the designees masqueraded as affectionate partners to gain trust from victims,” the FBI had said.