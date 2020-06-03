Fifty-three persons have died of COVID-19 complications in the past four days with 15 new deaths confirmed on Tuesday.





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also announced 241 new COVID-19 cases via its Twitter handle just before midnight on Tuesday.





The number of fatalities increased from 299 to 314, and a total of 3,239 recoveries have now been recorded.





While 15 deaths were recorded for Tuesday, 12 fatalities occurred on Monday and 26 people died over the weekend.

A total of 10,819 cases have now been confirmed in 35 states and the FCT.





Tuesday marked the beginning of a new phase of the eased lockdown and the take-off of the new nationwide curfew from 10pm to 4am.





Speaking at the presidential task force (PTF) briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, Boss Mustapha, chairman of the PTF and secretary to the government of the federation, said citizens should not see the lockdown relaxation as an excuse to relax caution against COVID-19.





“The PTF is conscious of the fact there is a high possibility of members of the public seeing the easing as a signal that COVID is gone. On the contrary, COVID-19 is still virulent, dangerous and infectious,” he said.





“Our lives have changed for good and will never revert to what we used to know. That is why we have urged all the employers, employees and leaders of sectors allowed to re-open to diligently comply with non-pharmaceutical measures prescribed in the guidelines and the protocols agreed by state governments.”





