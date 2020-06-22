



The Nigerian Medical Association in Rivers says 22 doctors in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.





Obelebra Adebiyi, the chairperson of the association who spoke with journalists on Friday, said about 60 health workers have also been infected.





Adebiyi lamented the lack of adequate personal protective equipment for health workers combating COVID-19, saying the rise in the rate of infection among doctors has become “worrisome”.





“The number of cases in Rivers state moved from zero, in less than eight weeks, to about 450 confirmed cases with 21 deaths. This is really a worrisome situation,” she said.

“More worrisome to us are the rising cases of infection among health workers. Currently, 22 doctors and over 60 health workers have been confirmed positive and receiving treatment across different the isolation centres in the state.





“The state has also recorded death of a health worker due to coronavirus. This clearly calls for more action from the government, heads of government and private health facilities in the state, and indeed the general public.”





The chairperson also asked the government to “urgently” increase the hazard allowance for doctors.





On Friday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced that 28 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state bringing the total number of cases to 482.





So far, the state has recorded 196 recoveries and 22 deaths.





